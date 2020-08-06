Moonie Berry was born September 13, 1952 to the late Sallie Hill in Chickasaw County, MS. He was reared in the home of Arthur Berry and Sallie Hill Berry. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Moonie departed this life on this side of heaven at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Moonie was preceded in death by his parents: Sallie and Arthur Berry, brothers: MacArthur Berry, Jimmy Berry, Rickey Berry, Leon Berry, and Calvin Lee Splunge, and one sister: Ethel Mae Pegues. Moonie leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters: Teresa Bean of Oxford, MS, Tiffany Lyons of Jackson, MS, and Latoya (Waltrikk) Williams of Oxford, MS; two sons: Draper Hill of Pontotoc, MS and D'vanta Heard of Okolona, MS; five grandchildren: Albert Bean, LaQuita Bean, Chinna HIll, Taylor Lyons, and Zoe J. Williams; five great-grandchildren: Quevyn Golden, QuNyiah Wilson, Quintel Dukes, Israel Hopkins, and Isabella Hopkins; a long time special friend Sharon Heard; nine brothers: Willie B. (Geneva) Berry of North Carolina, Lambert Berry, Herman Berry, Mitchell (Lisa) Berry all of Grand Rapids, MI, Samuel Berry, Robert Berry, Herbert Berry, and Jeffery Berry all of Pontotoc, MS, and Willie Ray Tittle of Houlka, MS; three sisters: Zelda Ford, Rebecca Berry, and Shirley Berry all of Grand Rapids, MI; one sister in law Ophelia Berry of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Golden Hill Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
