Carolyn Jo "Peggy" Berryhill, at the age of 88 years old, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie following an extended illness. She was born March 15, 1933 in Pontotoc and was one of the ten children of John Payne and Clara Stegall Payne. Peggy, as she was nicknamed at a young age, is a Pontotoc High School graduate. In 1952, she married Charles Berryhill, they shared 65 years together before his death in 2017. Peggy was a talented and accomplished seamstress. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed traveling. For over 60 years, she was a faithful member of Bissell Baptist Church and was best known for teaching children's Sunday school class for over 44 years. Even as her health failed, she continued her worship through music and especially enjoyed singing gospel hymns. Peggy is survived by three children, Mark Berryhill and his wife, Vicki of Brandon, Patsy Duke and her husband, Bill of Saltillo, and Brenda Ingram and her husband, William of Mobile, Alabama; six grandchildren, Scott Berryhill and his wife, Teresa, Daniel Berryhill, David Duke and his wife, Jennifer, Rebecca Riddle and her husband, Cole, Heather Allen and her husband, Chris, and Amanda Naron and her husband, Joe; two sisters, Minnie Neal Plunkett, and Virgie Haley and her husband, Frank; one brother, Johnny Payne and his wife, Elizabeth; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Donna Jo Berryhill; and brothers and sisters, Ara Payne, Dora Fleming, Mary Ellen Fleming, Marion Payne, Sarah Ann White, and Jimmy Payne. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 15, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with Chaplain David Laman officiating. If weather does not permit outdoor services, a private family service will be held at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. The services will be recorded for those who may not be able to attend; it may be found at www.peguesfuneralhome.com on Monday, May 17, 2021. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.