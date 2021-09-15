Memphis, TN - Johnny R. Berryhill , 83, met his Creator on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Johnny was born June 29, 1938 to the late George Thomas Berryhill and Eva Lola Skelton Berryhill. A skating ace, he met another skating enthusiast in Ginger Grice, eventually becoming sweethearts and was united in marriage on March 25, 1960. Their beautiful union lasted 60 years, 4 months and 18 days until her death July 17, 2020. Johnny and Ginger claimed the Byhalia area as home but for over 35 years they traveled the USA. They literally visited in all but 13 US States. Johnny was a master carpenter. He did amazing carpentry work. There was no job too big or too small that he could not and would not do for his children and/or grandchildren. He was lovingly called "Sippy" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Johnny was a member of Meadow Brook Baptist Church in Byhalia. Johnny is survived by his three children: Lucas Berryhill (Cindy) of Tupelo, Karen B. Taylor (Tom) of Lakeland, TN and Helen Elaine Berryhill of Olive Branch, MS. 6 grandchildren TJ, Jennifer, Jessica, Katie, Lauren and Callie. 11 great grandchildren: Trey, Cassie, Kaiya, Alexis, Kiara, Lyric, Ava, Adaline, Gretta, Haley and CJ. His sister, Estelle Howe and his brothers: George T. Berryhill Jr and William L. Berryhill as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ginger and a sister, Maxine. A service celebrating Johnny's life as well as his home-going will be at 3:00 p.m., Today, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Meadow Brook Baptist Church in Byhalia with Bro. Oscar Geisland officiating. Visitation will be Today only from 1:00 p.m. to service time at Meadow Brook Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
