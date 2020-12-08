Terry Wayne Berryhill, 67, gained his wings on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with Covid 19. He was born on May 30, 1953 to Floyd 'Bud" and Ima "Jean" Berryhill. Terry was a member of Cornersville Methodist Church for over forty years and loved his church family. He thoroughly enjoyed praising his Lord through song. He worked in the furniture industry before starting his own business, Berryhill Rack Pads, and helped with the other family business, BBC Packaging. Terry was a hard worker and passed that work ethic on to his children, of whom he was very proud. When he wasn't at the coffee shop with his buddies, he found a new hobby for his "spare" time - bargain shopping, which almost always included bringing home additional solar lights, flashlights, string lights, and gun holsters to add to his ever growing collection. He will be missed by many for his common knowledge of how to repair and fix anything that so many people depended on. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bonnie Poe Berryhill; on son, Jonathan Berryhill (Lisa) of Potts Camp; one daughter, Jenna Richardson (Kevin) of Memphis, TN; one sister, Rebecca Pitts (Robert) of DeKalb, MS; three granddaughters to whom he was "Papa" and who brought him more joy than anything else in this world, Emma Berryhill of Potts Camp, Anna Berryhill of Potts Camp, and Emerie Richardson of Memphis; two sisters-in-law, Dot Berryhill of Fountain Inn, SC and Leah Berryhill of Potts Camp; one brother-in-law, Willie Riley of Potts Camp; and of his wife's family, two brothers-in-law, John Covington of Blue Springs and Larry Poe (Kit) of Piperton, TN; one sister-in-law, Regina Browning of Etta, MS who was his bargaining buddy; and a host of nieces and nephews, along with many friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Martha Riley and Nancy Moncrief (Marvin); and two brothers, James "Buddy" Berryhill and Bobby Berryhill; one sister-in-law, Linda Poe Covington; and one brother-in-law, David Browning. Traditional services will not be held because of Covid 19. There will be a drive-thru visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cornersville Methodist Church at 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at the Cornersville Community Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Bro. Don Newton officiating. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge. Memorials may be made to the Cornersville Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.
