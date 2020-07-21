MEMPHIS -- Virginia "Ginger" Berryhill, 78, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Baptist East in Memphis. Services will be on 11:30 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Byhalia. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11 AM to Service Time at the Church

