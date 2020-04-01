TIPPAH COUNTY -- John Michael Ross Berryman, 21, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Prentiss County. Services will be on Saturday, April 4 at 3 P.M. at E.P.W. located at 1714 N 2nd St  Booneville, MS 38829.

