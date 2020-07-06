Ashley Joyce Scott Best passed away at her residence July 4, 2020. Visitation will be at 12 Noon Tuesday,July 7, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 2pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home at 109 Rankin Blvd Extd in Tupelo. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Bro David Boyd will officiate at the services. Ashley was baptized into the Pentecostals of Saltillo Church on Feb 16, 2020. She loved gardening , was a member of AA, and never met a stranger. She was born on March 6, 1988 to Michael Wayne Scott and Linda Stevens and both survives. She also leaves 1 Son Bentley Wayne Best, a Sister Sarah Nicole Carr (Scott) and 2 Brothers Levi Kidd (Angela) and Brad Kidd. She also leaves 2 Grandmother Dora Ethel Copeland and Betty Joyce Stevens. Pallbearers will be Scott Carr, Levi Kidd, Jimmy Young, Clint McNinch, Donny Edward Scott, Jeff Donahue, and Jimmy Hale.Ashley loved her family and friends. You may leave your comments and condolences on Ashley's tribute page @ associatedfuneral.com. OUR FAMILY AT ASSOCIATED ARE VERY HONORED THAT WE WERE CHOSEN TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO THE SCOTT, STEVENS, & BEST FAMILIES.
