Kelly "Calhoun" Bethany, 77, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at at the funeral home in Amory. Burial will follow at Howell Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.