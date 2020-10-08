Billie Joyce "Nana" Bethay, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Landmark Community in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on January 7, 1949, to Eddie Walker Whitley and Flora Louise Fraiser Whitley. She enjoyed flowers, "junkin", and Sci-fi movies. Billie loved her family and friends. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday starting at 11:00 am until service time. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Miles (Allen) and Christy Garrett, both of Booneville; brothers, Horace Whitley (Vonnie) of Hurley, MS, and Ray Whitley (Madge) of Booneville; sisters, Gwen Kelton of Booneville, and Sarah Brackeen of Jacksonville, AR; grandchildren, Casey Krech, Emily Latch, Hunter Moore, Jacob Dawson, Joshua Bishop, Justin Bishop, Carter Miles, Jabo Miles (Jaren), Weston Foster, Macey Foster, and Jesse Miles (Glenda); and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends, Stanley Chittom and Saundra Smith. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Garrett; great-grandson, Noah Krech; her parents; and a sister, Virginia Hopper. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jacob Dawson, Justin Bishop, Hunter Moore, Carter Miles, Joshua Bishop, Weston Foster, Jabo Miles, and Jesse Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Jonah Krech, Daniel Dawson, Finn Krech, Jace Miles, Levi Krech, Tristian Hutcheson, Raylen Dawson, Nate Stewart, and Brody Stewart. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
