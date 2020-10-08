BOONEVILLE -- Billie J. Bethay, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at Landmark Community in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:00 am until service time at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

