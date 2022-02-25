Esta Marie Duncan Bethay, 98, of Booneville, MS, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, AR. She was born August 4, 1923, in Rienzi, MS, to William Oscar Duncan and Ona Elizabeth Burcham Duncan. In her able years, Esta was an active member of Booneville First United Methodist Church where she loved being a part of her ladies group and singing in the choir. Esta loved her family fiercely. She enjoyed music and could often be found playing her piano and singing her favorite hymns. Esta cared for all animals and was known for taking in stray pets. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, February 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Booneville, MS. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk will be officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM at the church on Monday. A graveside will follow at 1:30 PM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Esta is survived by her daughter, Judy Bethay Rogers of Rogers, AR; stepdaughters, Nancy Gearhart of Cold Springs, KY and Wand Flick of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Christopher Myers (Cassie), Blake Myers (Julie), Jill Schmidt (Nick) all of Rogers, AR; great-grandchildren, Mason Schmidt, Drake Schmidt, Harper Myers, Millie Schmidt, Collins Myers, Dylan Schmidt, Jack Myers; step-grandchildren, Lee Bethay (Lydia) and Larry Bethay (Sandi) of Booneville, MS, Mark Mackey (Susan) of Lexington, KY, Amanda Stamper (Ray) and Melissa Ratcliff (Cliff) of Covington, KY; among a host of other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Longino Lawrence Bethay; father, William Oscar Duncan; mother, Ona Elizabeth Duncan; son, Ronnie Bethay; brothers, William Hollis Duncan, Clarence Ray Duncan, Marvin Willard Duncan, Lloyd George Duncan, Rufus Lester Duncan; sisters, Mabel Townsend, Gracie Lou Tittle; stepdaughter, Betty Bethay; stepson, James Bethay; step-granddaughter, Robin Mackey Walk. Pallbearers will be Chris Myers, Blake Myers, Mason Schmidt, Drake Schmidt, Lee Bethay and Larry Bethay. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 West Church Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
