Geraldine Yvonne Schumpert Bethay , 79, passed away on November 26, 2021 at UAB in Birmingham, Al. She was born on July 5, 1942 in Itawamba County to parents Curtis Schumpert and Dovie (Riley) Schumpert. She was a lifelong resident of the Nettleton area and a member of Nettleton First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She babysat several Nettleton children in her life. Funeral services will be at the Nettleton First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Danny Estes and Rev. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Burial will be in Gray's Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by one daughter, Marcia Moore (Wayne) of Amory; one son, Daniel Bethay (Tina) of Fulton; three sister-in-laws, Burma Schumpert, Judy Schumpert, Anne Bethay, seven grandchildren, Katy Moore, Hannah Moore, Matthew Bethay, William Bethay, David Bethay, Katie Bethay, Lillie Bethay, one great grandchild, Dixie Grace Bethay, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Shelly Bethay, one daughter, one granddaughter Savannah Leigh, two brothers Charlie and Willie Schumpert, and one sister Annie Jo Schumpert. Pallbearers will be Joe David Schumpert, Larry Schumpert, Stan Hussey, Craig Patterson, Chip Hussey, Robert Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the children whom she babysat and knew her as GG. Visitation will be Sunday, November, 28, 2021 at the Nettleton First United Methodist Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
