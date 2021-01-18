Ronnie Lawrence "Rabbi" Bethay, 66, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at UMMC, Jackson, MS. He was born on December 15, 1954, in Tupelo, MS, to Longino Lawrence Bethay and Esta Marie Duncan Bethay. Ronnie was a 1972 graduate of Booneville High School. After graduation, he continued his education at Baylor University for one year before returning to the University of Mississippi. He entered The School of Business Administration and received an MBA in Finance during the years of 1973-1977. After college, he began his career in Jackson, MS, with Deposit Guaranty National Bank, where Mr. Bethay served as Senior Vice President from 1978-1998. While working, he also taught at Belhaven University in Jackson. He taught Economics, Finance and Commercial Banking. In 1999, Mr. Bethay began his career with Trustmark National Bank in Jackson, MS, where he served as First Vice President of the Credit Analysis Department until his death. Ronnie was member of St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral Church. He loved to read, enjoyed music, loved animals, was an avid Ole Miss fan and loved to tailgate in the Grove. Mr. Bethay was an active Alumni of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He is survived by his mother, Esta Marie Bethay of Booneville, MS; brother, James H. Bethay (Carlie Sue) of Booneville, MS; three sisters, Judy Bethay Rogers of Rogers, AR; Nancy Gearhart of Cold Springs, KY; Wanda Flick of Lexington, KY; nephews, Kenneth Lee Bethay (Lydia); James Larry Bethay (Sandi) all of Booneville, MS; Christopher Myers (Cassie); and Blake Myers (Julie) both of Rogers, AR; Mark Mackey (Susan) of Lexington, KY; nieces, Jill Schmidt (Nicholas) of Rogers, AR; Melissa Ratcliff (Chris); Amanda Stamper (Ray) of Covington, KY; host of great-nephews and great-nieces, James Kyle Bethay (Stephanie); Ryan Nelson Bethay (Tucker); Alex Bethay; Harper Myers; Collins Myers; Jack Myers; Mason Schmidt; Drake Schmidt; Dylan Schmidt; and Millie Schmidt; Allison Mae Mackey; Sean Mackey; Logan Ratcliff; Blake Ratcliff; Joshua Walk; Josiah Walk; Hannah Stamper; William (Midori) Stamper; Emma Stamper; Reuben Stamper; Caroline Stamper; and great-great nieces, Elliot Ry Bethay; Abigail Walk; Elizabeth Walk; Sarah Walk; great-great nephew, Cadel Wright Bethay; cousins, Carolyn Duncan Whipple of Tupelo, MS; and Bettye Johnson of Booneville, MS. He is preceded in death by his father, L. L. Bethay; sister, Betty Mae Bethay and niece, Robin Mackey Walk. Funeral services will be private, and will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Booneville First United Methodist Church with Bro. Mike Campbell and Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Chris Myers, Kyle Bethay, Blake Myers, Ryan Bethay and Alex Bethay. Memorial requests may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral Church, P.O. Box 1366, Jackson, MS, 39215-1366. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
