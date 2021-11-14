Samuel "Sam" Lonis Bethay died unexpectedly on his 71st birthday, November 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in 1950 at his family's home in Itawamba County to Jack and Daisy Bethay. For a number of years, Sam honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Sam was a dedicated mechanic for Hunter Sadler which became Oxford Manufacturing for over 35 years before his retirement. During his younger years, he loved taking care of his horses and mules and wagon riding. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge #97 and an active member of the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo. Sam had a bubbly and infectious personality; he enjoyed picking on those closest to him. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Betty Bethay of Saltillo; four children, Terry Miller and his wife, Christie, of Auburn Community, Tracy Miller of Pontacola Community, Brian Leathers and his wife, Kim, of Tupelo, and Kim Sanders and her husband, Tim, of Guntown; five grandchildren, Austin Miller, Emma Rae Leathers, Turner Leathers, Mandi Cofer and her husband, Shea, and Mary Underwood and her husband, Jason; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ruth Bethay; sister, Ruth Hester; brother, Russell Bethay; and nephew, Richard Bethay. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Sam's life will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating and Terry Smith providing the eulogy. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Turner Leathers, Max Underwood, Jason Underwood, Shea Cofer, and Charles Edge. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.