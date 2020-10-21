Lee Earnest "Red" Betts was born January 14, 1954 to the late James Betts and Beatrice Metcalf Betts. He departed this life October 14, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, MI after a brief illness. He was reared in the Verona, MS community, In 1974, he moved to Mt. Clemens, MI. He was known as " Big Red" by his family and friends. He became a Chef at Big Boy Restaurant in Mt. Clemens, MI for 30 years, before retiring in 2009. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Emma Pannell, Cora Long, Velma Betts, Agnes Betts, Laura Beene, Louanner Carruthers, Andrew Lee Wright Sr., Willie A. Betts and John Betts. He leaves to cherished his memories, two sisters, Ruth Faye Betts of Mt. Clemens, MI and Roberta (Willie ) McKinney of Memphis TN; four brothers, Hubert and Willie Betts both of Mt. Clemens, MI and Curtis and Henry Betts both of Tupelo ,MS; aunt, Annie Swingrum of Grand Rapids, MI: sister-in-law, Gladys Betts of Tupelo, MS; extended family, Gary Wayne (Almeta) Trice, Larry Riley and Jessie Shell; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-6P.M. Covid -19 guidelines will be followed. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
