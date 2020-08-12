54, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Thomas Douglas Betts was born to his late parents, Freddie Hill and Mary Betts on March 19, 1966 in Okolona. Mr. Betts was a 1984 graduate of Okolona High School and also a member of Center Hill. Thomas Douglas Betts is survived by the mother of his children; Sharon Moore of Okolona. Three daughters; Kayla Johnson (Charles) of Nettleton, Sharon Betts of Okolona, and Peticle Townes of Tupelo. One sister; Petrina Hill Bursie of New York. There are also 11 grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Facial masks or face coverings are mandatory. The service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Center Hill MBC Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
78°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 12:14 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.