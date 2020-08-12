54, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Thomas Douglas Betts was born to his late parents, Freddie Hill and Mary Betts on March 19, 1966 in Okolona. Mr. Betts was a 1984 graduate of Okolona High School and also a member of Center Hill. Thomas Douglas Betts is survived by the mother of his children; Sharon Moore of Okolona. Three daughters; Kayla Johnson (Charles) of Nettleton, Sharon Betts of Okolona, and Peticle Townes of Tupelo. One sister; Petrina Hill Bursie of New York. There are also 11 grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Facial masks or face coverings are mandatory. The service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Center Hill MBC Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

