Pontotoc - Jackie Neil Bevill age 86, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born May 26, 1933 in Thaxton Ms. To Theron and Mae Wells Bevill. After graduation from Thaxton High School, Jackie enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Where he served four years. After being honorably discharged from the Navy he returned to Pontotoc Co. and married Jean Jarrett, where they settled in the Furrs Community. Jackie was hired with Air Products and Chemicals and served as manager of the Tupelo Branch. He was a member of Furrs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Jackie's hobbies included gardening, hunting and spending time with family He was Preceded in death by his parents, and wife Jean Jarrett Bevill. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc with Bro. Bobby Caples and Bro. Gary Pettit officiating burial will follow in White Zion Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his sons; Jeffery Bevill of Memphis, Jarrett Bevill and wife Simuy of Memphis, daughter; Jennifer Dodson and husband Scott of Pontotoc. Grandchildren; Elizabeth Dodson, Ian Bevill, Channing Bevill, and Pierce Bevill. Brother in law Rex Jarrett and wife Janice, nieces; Rhonda Jarrett, Syliva Caples, host of great nieces and a great nephew. Pallbearers will be; Buddy Golding, Matt Gray, Joe Parker, Billy Wayne Dillard, Melvin Wages and Randy Todd. Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home and from 10:00 AM until service time Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St. Tupelo, Ms. 38801 or Furrs Baptist Church 9011 Miss. 6 Pontotoc, Ms.38863
