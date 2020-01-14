Mickey V. Bevill, 66, passed away January 13, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Mickey was born December 3, 1953. He enjoyed gardening, outside activities, watching and playing sports. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family and playing with his grandsons, Abram and Roman Bevill. He is survived by his wife, Susan Bevill; daughter, Hillary Bevill; son, Nicholas Bevill; daughter-in-law, Brittany Bevill; daughter, Kelsey Bevill; grandsons, Abram and Roman Bevill; brother, Jimmy Bevill; sister, Rickie Cheney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Violet Bevill; sister, Hilda Wilder; and brothers, Terrell and Randy Bevill. Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Calvin Wortham. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Leslie Wilder, Chad Cheney, Wesley Heatherly, Alan Tutor, Wayne Tutor, and Wayne McGregor. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 5-8PM and Thursday, January 16, 1PM until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.