Carolyn Morris Bigelow, 89, of Danville, passed away June 11, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1932 in Booneville, Mississippi to the late Harvey and Vera Hill Morris. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Bruce Bigelow. She graduated from Booneville High School and Southern Mississippi University, where she was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. Carolyn was a regional director for Mary Kay Cosmetics, where she focused on enriching women's lives daily. She was an active member of Unity Village Church in Missouri. Surviving is a son, Robert Bigelow (Shelley) of Danville and two grandchildren, Caitlin and Ashley Bigelow of Danville. Carolyn is preceded in death by a son, Steven Bigelow. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Blackland Church in Booneville, Mississippi with Rev. Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Blackland Cemetery c/o Patsy H. Johnson 59 CR 7061 Booneville, MS 38829 or Unity Worldwide Ministries 400 Unity Circle N Suite A Lee's Summitt, MO 64086.
