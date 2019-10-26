On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Annie Roxanne Biggs 42, resident of New Albany and loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Roxanne will be Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 PM at her beloved church, New Birth Community Church in New Albany. Bro. Ronnie Gibbs will officiate and burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Roxanne was born October 2, 1977 in New Albany and is the daughter of Cora Biggs of Ripley and the late Joe Anderson Cook. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed in the food industry as long as health permitted. A Christian and active member of her church, Roxanne was devoted to her family and grandsons. Her spirit was strong and she celebrated life to the fullest. Cooking, singing, dancing, Old Blues Music and playing cards that included Spades and Deuces were favorite pastimes she enjoyed. Roxanne's smile will always be etched in our hearts, her laughter will echo in our mind and her never ending fight for life is a reminder to us all--never give up. We will miss her dearly. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at New Birth Community Church. In addition to her mother, Roxanne's memory will be shared by her daughter, Ejara Burress of Starkville, three sons, Adaveun Burress, Emmitt Biggs (Haley) and Kaleb Lewellen, all of Ripley, three brothers, Joe Biggs, of Elizabethtown, KY, Anthony Biggs (Erica) and Kenneth Biggs, both of New Albany, two grandsons, Zayden and Zaxten Biggs, her maternal grandmother, Minnie Graham Biggs, a special cousin, Tracey Mullins of Tupelo and her devoted companion, Carlos Ivy of New Albany. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Roxanne's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.