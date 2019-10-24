UNION COUNTY -- Annie Roxanne Biggs, 42, RESIDENT OF NEW ALBANY, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at New Birth Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.

