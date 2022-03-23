Minnie Biggs, 89, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home, in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 2:00 P.M. at First Non-Denominational Church, 1102 Bratton Rd., New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. at First Non-Denominational Church, 1102 Bratton Rd., New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel United Methodist Church, 7321 CR 700, Blue Mountain, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany, MS, is in charge of arrangements..

