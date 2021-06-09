Guy Waymon Bigham, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on September 18, 1929 to Thomas Edison and Ruth Dowdy Bigham. Waymon was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. He was a Korean War Veteran, where he served in the Navy, and a lifelong member of the VFW. Waymon was a maintaince supervisor and had worked at Irwin B. Schwabe, Brookwood and Barclay. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc with Rev. Jerry Caples and Rev. Greg Lassett officiating; burial in Ecru Cemetery, with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the funeral arrangements. Survivors include his son, Larry W. Bigham (Janice) of Ecru; two grandchildren, Shawn Bigham (Crystal) and Stephanie Austin (Brent); three great-grandchildren, Landon, Chase and Emmie; three sisters, Peggy Chappell, Alice Roehr, Tommie Yelvington and a sister-in-law, Lil Motchman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Doom Bigham, his step-mother, Alcye Bigham; a sister, Becky Boyd and a brother, Baby Boy Bigham. Pallbearers will be Jason Horton, Chad Stubblefield, Charlie Stubblefield, Bush Hamilton, Justin McMillan and Johnny Mounce. Honorary pallbearers will be the Inactive Deacons of Ecru Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 259 Arrington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be offered at browningpontotoc.com.
