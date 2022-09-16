Louie Lee Bigham, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Tiger, GA. He was born October 29, 1942 to the late Louie Lamar Bigham and the late Lucille Lee Bigham. Louie grew up in Fulton, MS and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. He continued his education at Itawamba Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University. He retired from International Paper as a sales representative. Louie shaed his love of the outdoors by hunting, fishing, playing/watching golf, watching MSU football and baseball, and having a garden in the spring. He loved cooking for his family and friends. He really enjoyed the years that he cooked with a group of friends at the MSU Spring Football games. He is survived by his daughter; Kim Bigham Reeder; son-in-law, Walter W. Reeder and his grandson, Windham Reeder who all lived in Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by his parents; son, William Matthew Bigham. He was laid to rest at a private service on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Louie had a special place in his heart for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial may be made in his honor to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate Online condolences can be made at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
