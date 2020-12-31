Pontotoc - Lynda Kay Crawford Bigham, age 78, went home to be with Jesus after a brief illness, on December 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Fermon G. & Lora Crawford who are joyfully welcoming her with open arms into her Heavenly home. Lynda was born on December 23, 1942, in New Albany, MS. Lynda loved Jesus, and her First Baptist Church of Pontotoc Community. She loved her family and loved to create beautiful and whimsical pieces, often enlisting their help in making her ideas come to life. Lynda won the Livingston, TX, Garden Club Yard of the Month Award due to her brilliant creative mind, and her husband's brawn! She was an avid reader, and had many pets throughout the years that she cherished and treated as children. She had a very generous heart and was happiest when she was giving to, and helping others. And, it has been said that she cooked the best dressing in the South! She inspired her girls to become Christians and taught them early in their lives the importance of daily prayer, reading God's Word and studying devotionals. He favorite was "Daily Bread." Lynda was a graduate of Blue Mountain College with a B. A. degree in French, and taught for over 25 years. She had a love for each and every child that crossed her path and did her best to see that they not only learned, but loved learning. She is survived by, and was married to the love of her life, Bobby F. Bigham. She is also survived by her prides and joy, daughter, Melody Kay Bigham, and daughter Tiffany Trina Bigham Baylor. Graveside Services will be held, Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1PM and continue to service time at Ecru Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of the following, Health Care Foundation of North MS for Diabetes Care or Mental Health Care: https://nmhsfoundation.org/donation-diabetes, First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS, or any local animal shelter.
