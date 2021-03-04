Linda Bilbo, 57, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.