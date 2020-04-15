William Edward "Bill" Rutledge passed away on April 8, in Augusta, Georgia, 78 years after he was born to Gray and Benny Hayes Rutledge in Uniontown, Alabama on January 3, 1942. A dual threat in baseball and football at Uniontown High School, Bill went on to attend Marion Military Institute on scholarships for both sports after graduating in 1960. From there, he would go on to Auburn, where he joined Sigma Nu and obtained a degree in Pharmacy as well as a fierce and lifelong loyalty to the Tigers. It was here he met the love of his life, Suzanne Kelley, to whom he would be married for the 47 years prior to her death in 2015. After graduating from Auburn, Bill worked at the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservation as a member of the U.S. Public Health Service. After receiving a Masters in Public Health Administration from the University of Mississippi, he began a long career in hospital administration. His career would span 4 decades starting in Arizona with several stops along the way to finally settling in Iuka, Mississippi. Bill was an active member of his various communities, serving as a deacon in the Presbyterian Church in Okolona, MS and chairman of the Administrative Board and Men's Sunday School teacher at Iuka United Methodist Church. An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers and horses, and playing golf with his buddies, most of which he was generally pretty honest about. There's no doubt it was this quality that made him a standout football official for over 20 years with the Mississippi Athletic Association. As the fishing and hunting declined, the four wheeling exploded when his six grandchildren, Anne Houston, MaryEllen, Scarlett, Will, Kate and Claire, came along. Bill hauling his grands around on the back of his vehicle was a common site, creating many of the kids' fondest memories of their "Poppy Bill." In 2018, Bill moved to Thrive, a center for seniors, in Augusta, Georgia to be closer to his daughter, Kelley. An immediate hit with the staff, given his charm and wit, he was loved and admired by all who cared for him. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Suzanne Kelley; his aforementioned parents; one sister, Olene Rutledge Traywick, and one niece, Leigh Anne Traywick Strickland. He is survived by his son, Brant Rutledge (Leigh Anne) of Florence, Alabama; and daughter, Kelley Norris (Matthew) of Augusta, Georgia. In addition, he leaves his six grandchildren, Anne Houston, MaryEllen and Scarlett Rutledge, as well as Will, Kate and Claire Norris. He will also be greatly missed by his caregivers at Thrive. The family requests any memorials be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice. A memorial will be held at a later date. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
