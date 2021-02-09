Carl M Billiups, 63, passed away Saturday, February 06, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 11:30 A.M. at Mt. Olive Church parking lot. Visitation will be on 3-5p.m. February 11, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

