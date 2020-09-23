GUNTOWN -- Nellie Joe Billups, 67, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence in Guntown. Services will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be on Walk-thru 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

