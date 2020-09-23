GUNTOWN -- Nellie Joe Billups, 67, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence in Guntown. Services will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be on Walk-thru 5-7 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
-
76°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 6:04 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.