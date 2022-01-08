JoAnne Tidwell Bingham, 74, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born December 24, 1947, to Albert and Eleanor Tidwell. She received her Master's in Education, with which she taught 3rd and 4th grades. She retired from the Hickory Flat School system. Mrs. Bingham enjoyed Genealogy and traveling. She traced her family and traveled to the home of her ancestors with her brother Jim. Her travels included Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Germany. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Visitation for Mrs. Bingham will be Sunday, January 9th from 4:00pm till 7:00pm and the second visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2021 from 11:00am till 1:00pm, both at United Funeral Service. Services will begin at 1:00pm with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating, held also at United. She is survived by her son David M. Bingham, a brother, Albert Luther Tidwell, Jr. and two grandchildren, Bella Bingham and Maggie Ellen Bingham. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Steven Bingham, and one brother James Mac Tidwell. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
