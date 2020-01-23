SLATE SPRINGS -- Robert Kent Bingham, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Slate Springs. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2pm at Bradford Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday following the funeral service. There will be a "Celebration of Life Singing" on Saturday from 1:00pm until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

