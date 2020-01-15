Betty Jo Bishop

Betty Jo Bishop, 73, was welcomed into her heavenly home on the morning of January 10, 2020. Born in the Carolina Community on December 3, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Dick C. and Dolly Brown Dobbins. Betty was a strong and faithful Christian who held her family close to her. She adored children and was known around Christmas time for making delicious candy. When Betty was still in good health, she enjoyed being outside. She loved spending time with her dog, "Peepers," and in her free time she enjoyed binge-watching the Hallmark Channel. She mourned for her son, Tony, ever since his passing in October of 2016. Friday morning, she was reunited with him in the sky. Although Betty will be dearly missed by her friends and family, the memories she created while on Earth will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever. Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ann Bishop, of Plantersville; sister, Susie Shumpert, Evergreen Community; brother, Richard Dobbins, Carolina Community; brother-in-law, J.T. Russell; grandchildren, Jacky Langley Jr. and Brittany Davis; five great-grandchildren; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends, her PCA workers: Ashley, Donna, and Rene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tony Bishop; sisters, Christine Davis, Faye Russell; brother-in-law, Allen Shumpert; and nephew, Tim Russell. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory, with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com

