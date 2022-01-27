Bill Bishop Baldwyn- Flavis Allen "Bill" Bishop 92, passed away on January 26, 2022 at Baptist Hospital Booneville. He was a retired electrician and a grounds keeper of Lebanon Asbury cemetery he loved working with his hands, in his garden; he was a member of the First Baptist Church Baldwyn. He loved dearly loved his family. Services will be Saturday at 3:30 at Waters Funeral Home, with Bro. Joe Coggins and Bro. Billy Ray Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters Billie Ann Jennings, Brenda McCord, Peggy Williams (Billy) and a son Flavis Junior Bishop (Kathy); Seven grandchildren Thomas Floyd (Lisa), Darlene Samples, Cassandra Wooldridge (Darryal), Allen McCord, Maria Grimes (Kevin), Billy Ray Williams (Jessica), Brandy Herring (John David); Fifteen great grandchildren Isaac Floyd (Summer), Zane Floyd, Kayla Clark, Chelcy Samples, Dustin Floyd (Brandi), Blake Wooldridge, Dallas Berryman (Jordan), Jacob Wooldridge, Addison Gray, Avery Gray, Tatum Gray, Jeremy Grimes, Laura Grace Williams, Molly Kate Williams, Bo Jameson Herring; Six great-great grandchildren Anabel Clark, AvaLee Crowell, Kaden Floyd, Braylynn Floyd, Paislee Berryman, Hunter Berryman; Two sisters in laws Mildred Bishop, Dorothy Rowland. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Liddie Roberts Bishop, wife Helen Rowland Bishop, brother Otho Bishop, Six sisters in law and seven brothers in law. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great grandsons. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until service time @ 3:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
