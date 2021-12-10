"There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains." Christopher Douglas Bishop, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his residence in Oxford. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Bishop will be 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the memory chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Christian Rest Cemetery near Oxford. Mr. Bishop was born December 16, 1978 to Diane Moody Hale of Pontotoc and the late Wallie Alvin Bishop. He recieved his education in the Lafayette County Public School System and was employed as a mechanic for most of his life with Hudson & Sons Mechanic Shop. Mr. Bishop was easy going, kind hearted, and always had a bright smile on his face. He lived a simple way of life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and sharing time with friends. Visitation will be Noon until 2 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021. In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by two daughters, Destiny Wright and Gentry Bishop, one son, Statler Bishop, two sisters, Denise Jumper and Brenda Jumper, one brother, Frank Jumper, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Jr. Jumper. New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bishop family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
