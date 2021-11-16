Curtis W. Bishop, 84, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Rest Haven Nursing Facility in Ripley. He retired from ER Carpenter polyfoam after 31 years. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home With Bro. Steve Sprinkle officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Bishop of Baldwyn; sisters, Shirley Harrison (Troy) of Dry Creek and Patricia Grissom of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleatus and Opal Cruse Bishop; brothers, Ronnie Bruce Bishop and David Bishop; sister, Barbara McNutt. Pallbearers will be Troy Harrison, Mike Ford, John Gooch, Bob Garrison, Carl Bryan and Ronnie Johnson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
