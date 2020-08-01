Baldwyn- Danny Bishop, 66 passed away on July 30th , 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church. He was born November 13th , 1953 to Cleve and Ruth Bishop of Baldwyn. Danny owned and operated Bishop's Salvage Yard in the Jericho community for many years. Danny loved his family and friends, especially his son and nephews whom he spent so much time with. Known for his kindness and humbling manner he was always willing to help others . He will surely be missed by all that knew and loved him. Due to the Covid, we are saddened and heartbroken that we will not be able to have visitation and funeral. The family will hold a private Graveside Servive with Bro.Jerry Bishop officiating.He leaves behind Michelle Shelton and son Cole Bishop from the home, one brother, Charles Bishop of Guntown, a host of nephews and nieces and close friends. He was preceded in death byhis parents, two brothers, Carl Bishop and Paul Bishop both of Baldwyn.Honorary Pallbearers will be his Newphews, John Paul Bishop, Josh Bishop, Justin Bishop, Brandon Bishop, Chad Bishop, friends: Dewayne Pearson and close buddies. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @watersfuneralservice.com
