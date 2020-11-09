Debra "Bobo" Bishop, 63, entered into Glory with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born June 8, 1957 to Raymond and Bobbye Jean Dodds. Bobo enjoyed fishing with her family, spending time with her family, but more importantly spoiling her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Wizard of Oz. She was a member of the Booneville High School Class of 1975. She retired from Walmart after 20 plus years working in various departments. Her faith meant everything to her. One would find her reading her Bible every day. Bobo was a lifelong member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Booneville, MS. She was a part of the Crow's Neck Emmaus Community Walk 80. Her and her husband, Marty, were sometimes accused of being Methocostal's. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty United Methodist Church with Bro. David English and Bro. Stanley Shook officiating. The funeral services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Marty Bishop; two daughters, Sally Bishop (Cassie), and Stacey Allen (Timothy); one sister, Becky Barnes (Jerry); one brother-in-law, John Bishop (Ruthie); two grandsons, Benji Adams (Ashley), and Jeffery Adams; one granddaughter, Anna-Lynn Bishop; five great-grandchildren, Cas, Jordahn, Avah, Audriee, Gianna; one special niece, Andi-Beth England (Clay); and a host of other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, Tim Bishop; father-in-law, Conrad Bishop; and mother-in-law, Annie Pearl Bishop. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
