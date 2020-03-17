Donny E. (Bo-Dock) Bishop ,66, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 27, 1953 in Monroe County to parents John T. (Bud) Bishop and Opal (Bennett) Bishop. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and working in his garden. Services will be 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, MS. with Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Jones Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Opal (Bennett) Bishop of Nettleton; his companion and caregiver Brenda Hamby of Shannon; one brother Jerry Bishop (Pat) of Nettleton; one step-child Angie Welch of Verona; one grandson Hunter Lewison of Pontotoc; several sister-in -laws and two brother-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother Tommy Bishop. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 Wednesday March 18 , 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
