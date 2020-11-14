Geneva Franks Bishop, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the NHC Nursing Facility in Hendersonville, TN. She was a resident of the Eggville community for over 80 years and a member of Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy, Mooreville, MS, for many years. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with David Thompson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Funderburk (Dannie) of Cottontown, TN; her son, Randy Bishop of the Eggville community; a grandson, Kevin Funderburk (Jacinda) of Smyrna, TN; a granddaughter, Lyndie Were (Eric) of Plano, TX; three great-grandchildren, Henry Were, Jordan Funderburk (Brittany), and Caleb Funderburk. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Bishop; her parents, Alfred and Eunice Franks; a brother, Walker Franks; two half-brothers, Charlie and Benson Franks; a half-sister, Lula Estes; and her daughter-in-law, Kay McKee Bishop. Pallbearers will be Kevin Funderburk, Jeremy Martin, Brandon Martin, Perry Franks, Danny Martin, Dan Willis, and Paul Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 468, CR 1650, Mooreville, MS 38857. Condolences may be shared with the Bishop family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
