Harold Tice Bishop died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. Harold was born October 23, 1930 in Baldwyn, the son of Tice Gideon Bishop and Carra Marie Coggin Bishop. He graduated from Itawamba Junior College and attended Mississippi State University. He then proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge he began a 50 year career in the wholesale flower business at United Wholesale. In 1989, he and his wife, Peggy opened Magnolia Wholesale Florist which is still owned and operated by their family today. A member of the "Greatest Generation" he believed in hard work and had a generous heart. He enjoyed antique cars and collecting silver coins. Harold leaves behind two sons, Brock Bishop and his wife, June, of Pontotoc, and Brad Bishop of Sherman; eight grandchildren, Kara Webb and husband, Davis, Cody Bishop and wife, Shey, Abbey Bishop, Sadie Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, Lauren Deaton and husband, Bradley, and Steven Young and wife, Kelly; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Manette Bedford, Janice Tarpley, and Waldeen Harkey, all of Baldwyn. He was preceded by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Bishop; a son, Chad Bishop; a sister, Charlene Bishop; brothers, Joe Bishop, Herman Ray Bishop, and Hershel Bishop. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Monday, January 10, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Timmons, Davis Webb, Bradley Deaton, Cody Bishop, Steven Young, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, and Carson Deaton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
