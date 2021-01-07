Janet E. Bishop (81) passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed her flowers, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was of Baptist faith. Private family services are Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. Janet is survived by her sons, Linnie Terry Bishop and Eric Bishop (Angie) of Baldwyn; her daughter, Amy Johnson (John) of Baldwyn; her brother, Eugene Lawson (Ann) of Booneville; her sisters, Margarete Hayes (Munchie) of Tupelo, Shelia Burcham of Booneville and Nancy Lawson of Booneville; her grandchildren, Bridget Montgomery (Adam), Terry Lynn Montgomery (Jason), Levi Bishop (Shelby), Mack Austin Bishop, Mary Grace Bishop and Eli Johnson and her great-grandchildren, Jake, Bailey, Molly, Gunner, Rosie, Emmie, Jack, Bradley and Colon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Bishop; her parents, Vance and Pearl Lawson; her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Effie Bishop; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Her Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
