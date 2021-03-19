Jeffery Lynn Bishop, 55, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his sister's home. He enjoyed going out to eat, visiting people, race cars and drawing. He was a welder, factory worker and member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. DeWayne Ard officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Charles Bishop and Christopher Bishop both of Alpine; sisters, Teresa (James) of Jug Fork, Angie Hamilton (Daron) of Jugfork, Mary Arnold of Mooreville, Gail Reno of Saltillo, and Brenda Jones of Jugfork; brother, Mickey Bishop; grandchildren, Chad Bishop and Nathan Bishop; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, West and Ellie Charlene Malone Bishop; brothers, Billy Bishop, G. W. Bishop and Bobby Bishop; sister, Peggy Bishop. Pallbearers will be Chad Bishop, Nathan Bishop, Chris Hale, Kevin Timms, Wesley Johnson and Jason Bishop. Visitation will be Sunday from 10:30 until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.