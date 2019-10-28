Johnny Dale Bishop died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The lifelong resident of Nettleton, MS was 55. Born February 8, 1964, he was the son of George Robert Bishop and Icerlene Brookman Bishop. He was a 1982 graduate of Nettleton High School and worked as a plant maintenance manager for Enviva Pellets for fifteen years. Johnny was a master craftsman and did woodwork and metal work. He loved farming and gardening and was the ultimate handyman. He was a family man who loved helping others. He attended Palestine Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Bro. Ronald Pannell will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel - Holland, and again from Noon - service time on Wednesday. A graveside service will follow at Bishop Cemetery in Nettleton. He is survived by his wife Amy Jewel Kennedy Bishop; his son, John Robert Bishop of Nettleton; his daughter, Kristen Bishop of Nettleton; his sisters, Julie Sullivan (Danny) of Nettleton, Sue Langford (Herbert) of Nettleton, and Denise Bishop (Brad) of Red Bay, AL; his grandchildren, Addelyn Gillentine and Waylon Gillentine; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences to the family may be made online at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service will be Livestreamed on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be available for viewing 90 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Life-streaming.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.