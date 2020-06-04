Judy Bishop 68, passed away at her home after a longtime illness on June 04, 2020. She managed Fred's Department Store on Varsity Dr. for over 20 years. She was there until they closed the doors in 2019. She will always be remembered as a generous person, a good friend, and a dedicated worker. She was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 06, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Brad Franks and Bro. Roger Franks officiating. Burial will be in Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. She is survived by a longtime companion, Charles Petteway of Tupelo; sister, Marqueta Bishop Fortner of Tupelo; niece, Tiffany Franks (Brad) of Tupelo; great-nieces, Briana Cole (Easton), Dixi Huff (Robbie) Caid Franks and Amaris Franks; brother-in-law, Jimmy Fortner of baldwyn; she also leaves behind many co-workers that were like family; she will be greatly missed by her Shitzu fur babies who were spoiled rotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judd and Ruby Files Bishop. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
