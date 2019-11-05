Lowery Joe Bishop, 69, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham, AL after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Tupelo, MS on May 11, 1950 to James Curtis and Ruth Payne Bishop. He resided in northwest Indiana for many years and graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN. He served briefly in the U.S. Army. He returned to the Mississippi and Alabama area in the early 1980s. He was a printing pressman for 40 plus years working for Rand McNally, Oxmoor Press, Stevens Graphics, South Central Bell and AT & T. He was a Baptist and an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He loved walking in the woods with his grandchildren and sharing his knowledge of the outdoors. Joe is survived by his mother, Ruth Bishop of Nettleton, MS, a daughter Adriann Barckley (Andrew) of Mt. Olive AL, daughter Brandi Bishop of Munster, IN, grandchildren Elliott, Sam, Porter and Lowery Barckley of Mt. Olive, AL, a sister Debra Gard of Nettleton, a nephew Matthew Gard of Nettleton, MS a niece Rachel Hester (Buck) and 3 great nephews Brent, Cain and Will Hester all of Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his father Curtis and his dear friend and brother-in-law Jeff Gard. There will be a visitation and celebration of Joe's life on Saturday, November 9 from 4-7 pm at Palestine Baptist Church in Nettleton. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist their friends with local arrangements.
