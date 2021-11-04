To a life well lived. Lynn Bishop (July 3, 1952) died (November 2, 2021) in Houston, TX after a brave fight with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Correne Bishop. She is survived by her life-long friend and travel companion, Ginny Boydston, her sister, Sandra Sexson, brother-in-law, Bill Sexson, niece, Kristen Sexson Tejtel with whom she loved shopping and waterskiing, nephew, Ryan Sexson, with whom she liked to target shoot on the farm, and great nieces, Hannah and Madeleine Tejtel and Adaline Sexson, all with whom she loved to play for hours. Lynn was, in a word, Active. That is how she described herself to everyone and she loved being on the go. She never wanted to sit still for long. During her early years she was active in band, playing the saxophone and twirling the fire baton. After college and graduate school, she began her career as a speech and language pathologist, becoming the Executive Director of Exceptional Education Services at Jackson Public Schools in Jackson, MS. Having retired from Jackson Public Schools, she continued her work, serving as an Education Consultant for JBHM and Generation Ready. Throughout all her work her main priority was sharing her love of children, particularly special needs children, with anyone and everyone she encountered. During her much loved summers she would spend time at her "country home," the farm in Pratt where she grew up, surrounded by family and friends. There she tended garden, picked butterbeans, went waterskiing at Pickwick Lake, walked with family and friends in the community, and rode four wheelers with Ginny and her Dad through the pastures and fields. Lynn loved to go home to see the flowers that her mother had nourished throughout her lifetime, marking each season with a new bouquet of flowers. She loved to travel anywhere and everywhere. From the European mountains in the country of Georgia to the Amalfi Coast, she was never as happy as she was exploring new places, meeting new people, sharing her experiences with others, and, of course, shopping. She and Ginny travelled across five continents and 45 countries. When she wasn't traveling, she was writing with her most beautiful handwriting, crafting family heirlooms, decorating, and designing. Her sense of fashion and style dominated her very existence, whether on the beach, in an international city or at home. She also loved to sail. With the wind in her flamboyant red hair and the water around her, she was at peace. She was a Brave Sister, an Awesome Aunt, a Fabulous Friend, an engaging presence in all the lives she touched along the way, whether for an hour or throughout a lifetime. WE MISS YOU AND CELEBRATE YOU AS YOU CONTINUE TO LIVE IN OUR HEARTS! Services will be held at Pratt Christian Church (2157 Highway 370, Baldwyn, MS) with visitation at the church prior to the funeral. Visitation will begin at 2:30 PM CST on Sunday, November 7, with funeral services at 3:30 PM CST. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Masks required as Lynn was particularly concerned about others' wellbeing and would want us all to remain safe. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
