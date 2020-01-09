Marlin Creed Bishop, born at 4:09a.m. on November 26, 2019, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family at 12:36p.m. on January 7, 2020 at just six weeks old. Marlin was the son of Christopher "Bubba" Bishop and Anna Elizabeth Wommack. He is survived by three sisters, Brooklynn, Savannah and Paisley; his paternal grandparents, Jesse Valarie Carrillo; his maternal grandparents, David Wommack (Lindy) and Ruth Roberts (Jason); his maternal great grandmother, Lottie Campbell, all of New Albany. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Hardy Wommack, Marlin and Louise Nix; and his great grandparents, Maggie Phillips and Clarence Tidwell. Marlin gave us a lifetime of love in his short time here on Earth. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 11:00a.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Martintown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.