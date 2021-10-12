Patricia Diann Cornelius Bishop, 69, of Myrtle, MS, passed away October 11, 2021 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born November 6, 1951 to Elmer Ray Cornelius and Jeanette Boykin Cornelius in Sheffield, AL. She was the wife of Thomas D. Bishop. Patricia was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan and she loved spending time at all family gatherings and enjoying good times of laughter and fun with her family members. She is survived by her husband Thomas D. Bishop, one step-daughter, Amanda Bishop, brother, Tim Cornelius (Jan), sisters: Pam Newton (Doug) and Roxane Grimes (Phil), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation/Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 14, at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Burial at Wells Chapel Cemetery, 1216 CR 143, New Albany, MS. Reverend's Don and Nancy Bishop, Officiating. For further information and online condolences please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.