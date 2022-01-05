Mr. Robert Kenneth David Bishop, age 45, died, December 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo due to complications from COVID-19. He was born November 26, 1976, in Winter Haven, FL to Lex Bishop and the late Linda Loper. Robert appreciated the simple things in life. He found beauty in nature and loved being outdoors. Robert managed rental properties and would often be found doing yard work and maintenance on them. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He found pleasure in listening to music in his car. He certainly enjoyed trying new restaurants and experiencing new and exciting foods. He had the ability to make the most out of every situation. Robert had a selfless attitude and would help anyone in need. A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be at 2 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 1 PM to service time on Saturday January 8th, 2022. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include his wife, Amanda Bishop; his partner and companion Shelia Miller; his father, Lex Bishop; his stepfather, Steven Nix of West Point, GA; his bonus children, Shawna Thompson, Brayden Thompson, Sydney Thompson; grandchildren Stella Finney & Saylor Finney; his sisters Amy Snowberger(Mikey) & Natasha Flake(Jason) all of LaGrange, GA; nephews Kenneth & Kalvin Snowberger, Landon & Leiland Flake; niece Kayla Snowberger and a yet unborn child on the way. He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Loper.
