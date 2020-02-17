Ruth Ophelia (Payne) Bishop, 91, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory in Amory, MS after a brief illness. She was born April 23, 1928 in Monroe County to Fred and Jimmie Lou (Monts) Payne. She was a graduate of Wren High School and moved to East Chicago, Indiana after marrying Curtis Bishop on June 25, 1949. They returned to Mississippi in 1984 upon retiring. Affectionately know as Nana by her family, she loved the Lord and her family and served both faithfully. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Palestine Baptist Church. She was active in WMU, Silver Saints and was a member of the Mexico Mission Team for several years. She will always be remembered by her family for the love she showed to all, the untold number of Sunday dinners she prepared , by her bountiful gardens and by her tireless energy. She leaves behind a daughter , Debra Gard of Nettleton; one brother Bobby Payne of Wren; four grandchildren, Matthew Gard and Rachel Hester (Buck) of Nettleton, Adriann Barckley (Andrew) of Mt. Olive, AL and Brandi Bishop of Munster, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren, Brent, Cain (Savannah Dunaway) and Will Hester all of Nettleton and Elliott, Sam, Porter and Lowery Barckley of Mt. Olive, Al; one great-great granddaughter , Aubree Hester of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Curtis Bishop; her son Lowery "Joe" Bishop, four brothers Ovel, Ross, Frank and Joe Glenn Payne; five sisters Olga Rogers, Juanita Devall, Leota Payne, Lottie Ritter and Jimmie Nell Kyle. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton with Bro. Jeff Smith and Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial l will be in Wren Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
